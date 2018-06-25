Israel announces plan to relieve Gaza isolation by building port in Cyprus

Palestinian fishermen ride their boats as they return from fishing at the seaport of Gaza City.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
X
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman advanced a plan to build a port for Gaza in nearby Cyprus when he visited the country over the weekend, Channel 2 reported on Monday night.
The report broke after US envoys Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner met with Prime Minister Netanyahu over the weekend and discussed humanitarian plans for Gaza.
Liberman’s Cyprus would include construction of a special pier for cargo ships with goods destined for Gaza.
They would be checked with the help of an Israeli monitoring mechanism to ensure that no weapons were smuggled into the Hamas controlled area.
After that they would likely be sent to Gaza directly by ferry, given that Gaza lacks a port large enough for cargo ships to dock.
According to Channel 2, the principles of the plan were agreed upon between Liberman and Cypriot Defense Minister Savvas Angelides.
Within two weeks, work would begin on a detailed plan, that would then be presented within three months.
But any such move would be conditioned on Hamas’ agreement to return the remains of two Israeli soldiers and to release the three Israeli civilians believed to be held captive in Gaza.
In addition, Israel is expected to help the United States execute a rehabilitation plan for the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip, which is home to 2 million Palestinians.
Upon seeing the Channel 2 report, former Intelligence Ministry director-general and former Mossad deputy director Ram Ben Barak tweeted that the plan would help Gaza residents without harming Israel’s security.
He said that he was glad Liberman had adopted the plan, which he had promoted while working under Likud ministers Yuval Steinitz and Yisrael Katz.
Liberman’s office neither confirmed or denied the report.
It said, that Liberman and the defense establishment, was working with the international community on plans to change Gaza’s reality.
It cautioned, however, that plans on the table to improving the humanitarian situation were contingent on the release of those held in Gaza.
“We cannot release any details beyond that,” Liberman’s office said.
At present Israel controls two land crossings into Gaza and Egypt controls a third.
But the Egyptian crossing at Rafah is often closed and is not designed for the passage of goods.
Most commercial and humanitarian goods for Gaza enter through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossings. Goods that arrive by ship, travel from Israeli ports by trucks to Gaza.
The international community has heavily criticized the system of restrictions, including security ones, that Israel has imposed on Gaza, since Hamas took over the Strip in a bloody coup in 2007.
According to a June 10th JPost.com poll
, most Jerusalem Post
readers believe building industrial zones in the Sinai would be the preferred way to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.