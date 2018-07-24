July 24 2018
Israel summons head of Hebron observers after tire-slashing video

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to act after the incident, which occurred a year ago, was published on Channel 2.

July 24, 2018
Security footage of an alleged TIPH worker slashing a tire of a Jewish-owned vehicle in Hebron, July 2017. (Credit: Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir)

Security footage of an alleged TIPH worker slashing a tire of a Jewish-owned vehicle in Hebron, July 2017. (Credit: Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir)

 
Israel has summoned Brigadier General Einar Johnsen, who heads the Temporary International Presence in Hebron. to the Foreign Ministry over the publication of a video allegedly showing one of his staff members slashing the tire of a Jewish owned vehicle in the city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to act after the incident, which occurred a year ago, was published on Channel 2.

It follows the release earlier this month of a video of TIPH’s legal counsel slapping a 10-year Jewish child in Hebron.

TIPH could not be reached for comment. It’s 64 member observer force has operated in Hebron since 1997, when the Hebron agreement split the city. It placed 80% of the city of over 200,000 residents under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, and the remaining 20% under IDF rule. Hebron’s Jewish community of some 1,000 people, lives solely in the part of the city under IDF control.

On Tuesday, the Jewish community called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end TIPH’s mandate, which is renewed twice a year by Israel and the Palestinian Authority, and to oust the observers from the city.

The Foreign Ministry must inform Johnsen of the move during its meeting with him, Hebron’s Jewish community said.

“Hebron has no place for a hostile and provocative group whose actions disturb the peace and well-being of Hebron residents," the community said. It has no added value to the city and “now everyone understands that the damage it does,” Hebron’s Jewish community said.



TIPH on its web page described itself as a “civilian observer mission present in the city of Hebron," that supports “efforts to improve the situation in Hebron and to create a sense of security for the Palestinians in Hebron.”

TIPH is financed and staffed by five countries: Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Its observers patrol the city seven days a week “to assist in the monitoring obligations in the Hebron Agreement. TIPH observers are not authorized to intervene in incidents or disputes but enjoy freedom of movement in the city of Hebron,” its web site said.

“TIPH observers have the right to document their observations with cameras, including taking photos of the IDF, buildings and incidents. TIPH observers enjoy diplomatic immunity so they can carry out their tasks. They cannot be detained or arrested.”

“Since 1997 TIPH has written more than 20 000 [confidential] reports, serving as a witness and archive of the events taking place in the city over the years,” its website said.

