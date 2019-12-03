Israeli UN Mission to call for recognition of Jewish refugees

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, will announce later today (Tuesday) his intention to file a resolution recognizing Jewish refugees from Arab countries, the Jerusalem Post has learned. Danon will announce the resolution during a General Assembly discussion about the UN November 29's partition plan. During the event on Tuesday, the Palestinian representative to the UN is said to introduce a series of pro-Palestinian resolutions, including a resolution supporting the Palestinians right of return. A similar session with similar resolutions will be taking place every year. According to the Israeli Mission to the UN, the new resolution, asking the United Nations to recognize the 800,000 Jewish refugees from Arab countries and Iran, is aimed to undermine the Palestinian proposed resolutions.The Israeli Mission will also host an event to formally launch the new initiative in New York on Wednesday, featuring US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism, Elan Carr. "The international community, like so often, is comfortable focusing only on Palestinian refugees while erasing the story of hundreds of thousands of Jews from the history pages," Ambassador Danon said. "But the State of Israel will give voice to the truth and correct the historical injustice by putting an end to the deafening silence on the part of the international community."