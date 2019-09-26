Israeli woman stabbed by Palestinian teenager

Knife found at the scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem (May, 31 2019). (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

An Israeli woman was lightly wounded after being stabbed Wednesday by a 14-year-old Palestinian boy.



The 22-year old woman, who was not identified in Israeli media reports, was treated at the scene near the city of Modiin and evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. The teenager was arrested.

Wednesday’s attack follows a number of similar incidents over the course of the summer, including two that resulted in the deaths of Israelis.

