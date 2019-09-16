Mudar Zahran banned from entering Israel

Self-proclaimed Jordanian opposition leader Mudar Zahran was denied entry into Israel on Thursday.



Zahran, who describes himself as the Secretary General of the Jordanian Opposition Coalition, has close connections with several Far-Right Israeli officials and it’s alleged he was coming to Israel to meet with officials.

He has also advocated strongly for Jordan to be the Palestinian state and reportedly appealed to the Far Right in his claims that he is “a viable alternative to the Hashemite monarchy in Jordan.”According to a spokesperson from the Interior Ministry, Zahran arrived from the UK on Thursday but was “denied entry due to security reasons” and “flew back [to the UK] on Friday.”The official said there was no further information on the matter.In the past, while still residing in Jordan, the controversial figure “described Jordan as an apartheid state in its treatment against Palestinians.”However, following major backlash, he apologized for his comments through a Jordanian newspaper in Amman. Zahran has been accused and involved in several controversial situations from being accused of to pay back moneyIn 2010, he fled Jordan for the UK to sought asylum. He continues to live in the UK today.In May 2011, a few months after leaving Jordan, a local gazette published a summons by Amman's Magistrates' court calling on Zahran to present himself at court for a lawsuit filed against him by the HSBC bank branch in Jordan.The announcement said he was called for failing to repay the bank amounts totaling up to 47,000 Jordanian dinars - about $66,000.In December 2013, Zahran was reportedly charged by a Jordanian military court and scheduled to be tried in absentia for four separate charges against him, which included, "inciting hatred against the regime, sectarian strife and insulting the king as well as security services.”In February 2014, The Jerusalem Post reported that Zahran had been convicted and sentenced in absentia to jail with hard labor.Since moving to the UK, he has constantly criticized the Jordanian King and sees himself as Jordan’s future leader.Several accusations have also been made against him for being a fraud and there have been claims that his Jordan Opposition Coalition is just an Internet phenomena, and not a real or viable option to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });