Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NIS 13 million foreclosed from PA to compensate Israel 'collaborators'

A total sum of 12.7 million NIS was given to the office of foreclosure in Jerusalem, in response to foreclosure attempt on the part of the PA on imprisoning collaborators.

By AVISHAI GRINZAIG/MAARIV
August 15, 2019 11:39
1 minute read.
Palestinians take part in a rally in support of president Mahmoud Abbas, in Hebron

Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally in support of president Mahmoud Abbas, in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, February 24, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Following a verdict given at the Jerusalem district court, a total sum of 12.7 million NIS was transferred to the offices of foreclosure in Jerusalem after several files were opened against the Palestinian Authority for incarcerating citizens accused of collaborating with Israel.

The money transferred will be given out by law enforcement agencies to the foreclosure cases that are managed at their offices in Jerusalem.

The ones who will benefit the most from these files are the Arab-Israeli citizens living in the West Bank, who were falsely imprisoned by the Palestinian Authority under the suspicion of helping Israel.

According to the verdict given by judge Moshe Drori, the arrest and imprisonment were done without authority, as the PA was never given such power beyond the West Bank. The Imprisonment itself provided enough grounds to sue for damages.

Judge Drori described in his decision the various atrocities done at the basements of the PA's security facilities, which included torture, rape, amputations and even murder.

The Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority will work in the following days to distribute the money to the people involved in accordance with the court's decision.    

Omri Ron translated this story.


Related Content

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in an interview with the Jerusalem Post
August 15, 2019
Former PM Olmert: Netanyahu views Abbas as a dangerous enemy, not Hamas

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings