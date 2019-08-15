NIS 13 million foreclosed from PA to compensate Israel 'collaborators'

Palestinians take part in a Fatah rally in support of president Mahmoud Abbas, in the Palestinian Authority controlled side of Hebron, February 24, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Following a verdict given at the Jerusalem district court, a total sum of 12.7 million NIS was transferred to the offices of foreclosure in Jerusalem after several files were opened against the Palestinian Authority for incarcerating citizens accused of collaborating with Israel.



The money transferred will be given out by law enforcement agencies to the foreclosure cases that are managed at their offices in Jerusalem.

The ones who will benefit the most from these files are the Arab-Israeli citizens living in the West Bank , who were falsely imprisoned by the Palestinian Authority under the suspicion of helping Israel.According to the verdict given by judge Moshe Drori, the arrest and imprisonment were done without authority, as the PA was never given such power beyond the West Bank. The Imprisonment itself provided enough grounds to sue for damages.Judge Drori described in his decision the various atrocities done at the basements of the PA's security facilities, which included torture, rape, amputations and even murder.The Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority will work in the following days to distribute the money to the people involved in accordance with the court's decision.Omri Ron translated this story.

