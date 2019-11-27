The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Naftali Bennett: Israel will no longer release the bodies of terrorists

The new policy will be introduced shortly in the Security Cabinet as part of a broader deterrence policy.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 11:07
Naftali Bennett has a decision to make. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Naftali Bennett has a decision to make.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel will no longer release the bodies of terrorists, according to a new policy by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.
This will be the case regardless of to which terrorist organization the person belonged. 
Bennett instructed the IDF and the defense establishment on Tuesday to completely stop the release of terrorist bodies.The decision came following a number of discussions that he held on the issue of deterrence with senior security officials.
Exceptions, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, will only be made in extenuating circumstances and at the discretion of the defense minsiter.
The new policy will be introduced shortly in the Security Cabinet, as part of a broader deterrence policy, and will come into effect after the cabinet's approval.
 
In January 2018, while the Knesset was debating a bill that would make it harder for the remains of terrorists to be given over for burial, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) said the policy of returning bodies encouraged terrorist attacks.
“There is no concept of respect for the dead when it comes to terrorists who killed people,” Erdan said then.
Hamas has been holding the bodies of two Israelis in Gaza since 2014: Oron Shaul, who was 20 at the time he was killed and kidnapped, and Hadar Goldin, who was 23.


Tags Defense Ministry Naftali Bennett Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Praise be the Dutch By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Netanyahu – in the national interest, please step down now By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Center Field: The Sultan of Stalemate coarsens Israel’s soul By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 27, 2019: This land is ours By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by