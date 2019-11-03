Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Israel’s pushing for release of Gaza hostages

“We are in a very sensitive security period."

By
November 3, 2019 12:31
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Meir Shamgar’s funeral on October 22

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Meir Shamgar’s funeral on October 22. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel has continued to pursue its efforts to secure the release of the two Israeli captives and the two missing IDF soldiers in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.


He spoke after a particularly blistering attack by the mother of one of the missing soldiers, Leah Goldin. In an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday she accused the Israeli negotiator for their release, Yaron Blum, of “lying” and “deceiving” the families of the missing soldiers and captives in Gaza.
Netanyahu told the cabinet, “I have full confidence in Yaron Blum, who does his work reliably, seriously and professionally.”


Netanyahu also responded to the exchange of fire between Gaza and Israel over the weekend, in which the IDF hit Hamas targets after Palestinians in Gaza launched 10 rockets against the southern part of the country. 


One of rockets directly hit a home in Sderot, but did not cause any injuries. 


“Hamas is responsible for all attacks out of Gaza," he said. "We will continue to work in all the spheres to ensure security for the State of Israel.


“We are in a very sensitive security period, that is explosive in several spheres in the east, north, and south,” the prime minister continued. "Immediately after the rocket fire on the Gaza envelope, I convened a top level security meeting in the military headquarters in Tel Aviv."


He is scheduled to hold a security-diplomatic cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon.


Separately, Netanyahu referenced the continuing violence of Jewish extremists in the West Bank to attack IDF soldiers and Border Police.


“We will not tolerate stone-throwing or any other attack on IDF soldiers who are doing their job by fulfilling their duty and protecting all of us in Judea and Samaria and everywhere else in the country,” Netanyahu said.


Related Content

November 3, 2019
Leaked footage shows Border Police allegedly shooting unarmed Palestinian

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings