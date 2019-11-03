Netanyahu: Israel’s pushing for release of Gaza hostages

Israel has continued to pursue its efforts to secure the release of the two Israeli captives and the two missing IDF soldiers in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

He spoke after a particularly blistering attack by the mother of one of the missing soldiers, Leah Goldin. In an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday she accused the Israeli negotiator for their release, Yaron Blum, of “lying” and “deceiving” the families of the missing soldiers and captives in Gaza.

Netanyahu told the cabinet, “I have full confidence in Yaron Blum, who does his work reliably, seriously and professionally.”

Netanyahu also responded to the exchange of fire between Gaza and Israel over the weekend, in which the IDF hit Hamas targets after Palestinians in Gaza launched 10 rockets against the southern part of the country.

One of rockets directly hit a home in Sderot, but did not cause any injuries.

“Hamas is responsible for all attacks out of Gaza," he said. "We will continue to work in all the spheres to ensure security for the State of Israel.

“We are in a very sensitive security period, that is explosive in several spheres in the east, north, and south,” the prime minister continued. "Immediately after the rocket fire on the Gaza envelope , I convened a top level security meeting in the military headquarters in Tel Aviv."

He is scheduled to hold a security-diplomatic cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Separately, Netanyahu referenced the continuing violence of Jewish extremists in the West Bank to attack IDF soldiers and Border Police.

“We will not tolerate stone-throwing or any other attack on IDF soldiers who are doing their job by fulfilling their duty and protecting all of us in Judea and Samaria and everywhere else in the country,” Netanyahu said.

