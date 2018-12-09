Netanyahu: Strike in Gaza possible regardless of Northern Shield

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting, December 9th, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
With Israel focusing on decreasing Iran's presence in Syria and neutralizing Hezbollah's precision-guided missiles and terror tunnels from Lebanon, it has no interest in an escalation now with the Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
At the same time, Netanyahu said at the recurring meeting of Likud ministers that precedes the weekly cabinet meeting, “we are poised to act in any situation that requires a military campaign in Gaza if needed, because we have the time to prepare for it, which gives us an advantage. The security cabinet has been briefed.”
At the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that in parallel with the IDF's “determined and systematic effort” to uncover and neutralize the tunnels in the north, Israel is also working on the international stage to condemn Iran and Hezbollah and increase sanctions against them.
Netanyahu on Operation Northern Shield, December 9, 2018 (GPO)
Netanyahu, who spoke on Saturday
with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that IDF and Russian Army coordinating teams will meet in the coming days, apparently in Moscow. He also said that he and Putin, who met last month in Paris, will meet again at a later date.
Israel is pushing Iran out of Syria with “great success, though the work is not yet over,” Netanyahu said, adding that he also discussed this with Putin.
On a different matter, Netanyahu said he sought out Haifa's newly elected mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem to ask her to rescind the appointment of Hadash's Raja Za'atara as deputy-mayor due to his support for Hamas and Hezbollah.
“I hope this request will be answered, and I am happy that [Interior Minister] Aryeh Deri began his involvement on this matter” he said.
As part of Haifa's new coalition agreement, Za'atara – as part of a rotation agreement with Meretz – is set to serve in two-and-a-half years as a deputy mayor of Haifa.
In the past he has likened Islamic State to the Zionist movement and claimed that Hamas is not a terrorist organization.
“This is something that is unacceptable,” Netanyahu said of Za'atara’s appointment, “and since it is unacceptable, it will not happen – I am convinced of that.”
