Netanyahu praises IDF, Shin Bet for arresting murderer of elite soldier

“A Duvedan soldier is the one who was killed, and Duvdevan is the unit that apprehended the terrorist.”

June 13, 2018 12:16
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watches IDF maneuvers from an army base near Beersheba. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israel will continue to bring to justice anyone who attacks or tries to attack Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday following the arrest of the alleged murderer of IDF St.-Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky.

“A Duvedan soldier is the one who was killed, and Duvdevan is the unit that apprehended the terrorist,” Netanyahu said before a meeting with visiting Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Duvdevan is an elite, counter-terrorist commando unit.

Netanyahu congratulated the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for its impressive intelligence and operational capabilities in arresting the terrorist.

The Shin Bet issued a statement saying that Islam Yusuf Hamid, 32, is a resident of the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, where he is suspected of having thrown a marble slab which led to the death of Lubarsky on May 24. Lubarsky was killed while on an operation to arrest someone else in the refugee camp.

“During his investigation it became clear that Hamid had indeed thrown the slab in question from an adjacent building,” the Shin Bet statement said. “Hamid's brothers are Hamas members who have carried out a range of terrorist attacks that led to the deaths of Israelis, including the 13 February 1994 shooting death of ISA operative Noam Cohen.”


