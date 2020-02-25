Netanyahu says authorizing 3,500 settler homes in West Bank's E1

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he plans to authorize the construction of 3,500 homes in an unbuilt area of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement known as E1."We are building up Jerusalem and the outskirts of Jerusalem. I gave an immediate directive, to deposit plans t build of 3,500 housing units in E1," Netanyahu said. The US has prevent the construction of that Ma’aleh Adumim neighborhood since 1994, out of fear that it would harm the territorial integrity of a future Palestine state. Construction of that neighborhood has long been considered a red line by the US and the international community, particularly the European Union.Netanyahu had pledged to advance building in E1 after UNESCO recognized Palestine as a member state, but he never made good on that pledge.Netanyahu made the announcement on Tuesday at the Besheva Conference in Jerusalem, where he spent close to an hour defending his record as a right-wing leader and his decision not to immediately apply sovereignty to all the West Bank settlements.