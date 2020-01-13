O'Brien to Axios: We're not focused on the Israeli election calendar

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios on Sunday that the White House's release of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" had nothing to do with the timing of neither Israel's election on March 2 or potential Palestinian elections."We're not focused on the Israeli election calendar or when the Palestinians end up having an election," O'Brein said. "I don't think it necessarily depends on the elections. They will have had three elections in a row, we'll have to see," O'Brein told Axios. "The president is looking for a solution on the Israeli-Palestinian front that is durable, is long-lasting, and we're not timing anything we do based on the domestic politics, either the Palestinians or the Israelis."Trump has already cut US aid to the Palestinians, moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognized the city as Israel's capital, all of which garnered him criticism and rejection from the Palestinians. On January 8, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said that if Trump were to release the plan before Israel's upcoming election that it would be a “gross intervention."“I assume that on such an important issue the Americans will be careful and will not publish it [the peace plan] before the elections which would be a real and gross intervention in the election process of the State of Israel,” Gantz told a Blue and White faction meeting.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Special Representative Avi Berkowitz and US Ambassador David Friedman on January 7 to discuss Trump's plan, but did not comment on the timing of its release. Jeremy Sharon contributed to this story.