May 22 2018
|
Sivan, 8, 5778
|
Palestinian Authority takes Israel to task at ICC over alleged war crimes

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the PA's complaint to the international law body lacks legal basis."

By
May 22, 2018 13:21
2 minute read.
The Hague

The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki met with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at The Hague on Tuesday and said that further delay to decide on the alleged war crimes issues would allow Israel impunity.

Maliki and the PA are accusing Israeli soldiers and officials of war crimes relating to the IDF's killing of over 100 Palestinians on the Gaza border during the crisis there over the last six weeks. The complaint also relates to the 10,000 new units in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that are part of the settlement enterprise and the 2014 Gaza War.

While Maliki was said to be giving new information to Bensouda regarding these issues, no major new specifics were shared with the media at a press conference beyond references to what has been publicly reported to date.

Israel's Foreign Ministry hit back at the PA, saying it views the push for an ICC war crimes probe "with great severity...and as a cynical process with no legal basis."

"The PA continues to exploit the ICC for problematic political purposes in place of acting to advance the diplomatic peace process," a ministry statement said.

Further, the foreign ministry said that, "it is preposterous that the Palestinians are doing this when they continue incitement to terror and to use women and children as human shields as camouflage for their violent attempts to harm the security of the citizens of Israel."

Since January 2015, the ICC Prosecutor has been exploring whether to open a full war crimes criminal probe against Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel persistently claims that the ICC has no jurisdiction to deal with any of the issues since it is not a member of the ICC's Rome Statute and since there is no State of Palestine fully recognized by the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Bensouda's office has already ruled in the past that Palestine is a state for her purposes based on its recognition by the UN General Assembly and that any IDF actions taking place in Palestinian areas give the ICC jurisdiction regardless of whether Israel is a member of the Statute.

Practically speaking, Israel has been quietly engaging in dialogue with the ICC for years to convince it not to open a criminal probe based on the idea that Israel investigates its own alleged war crimes - which under the Rome Statute bars the ICC from getting involved.

The ICC has moved slowly with its preliminary examination of the various war crimes allegations, with no immediate decision expected even three-and-half-years after it opened, but some have thought that the ICC might accelerate its decision following an April 9 warning to Israel and Hamas about the Gaza border crisis.


