Palestinian attempts ramming attack against Border Police

An armored vehicle was heavily damaged. No police were injured.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 17, 2019 09:57
1 minute read.
Attempted ramming attack against border police, Oct. 16, 2019

Attempted ramming attack against border police, Oct. 16, 2019. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israeli Border Police arrested a Palestinian for attempting to carry out a ramming attack against undercover border police on Wednesday night.

The attacker hit an armored vehicle and was neutralized and then transferred to a hospital in serious condition. The armored vehicle was heavily damaged. No police were injured.

The undercover border police officers entered into the al-Am'ari refugee camp near Ramallah where they arrested two wanted people for their affiliation with terrorist groups and involvement in terrorist activities.

As they finished their operations, a vehicle charged the police in an alleged attempt to run over the officers. The car crashed strongly into the police's armored vehicle. Officers also saw the driver holding a suspicious object that turned out to be a knife.

The border police fired at the terrorist and neutralized him.

The suspect, a resident of Jerusalem in his 20's, was injured seriously and transferred to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

After the attempted ramming, disturbances broke out in the area. Rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the border police who responded with riot control measures.

"Any attempt to harm Border Police officers will be met with a quick, determined response by the officers who work day and night to thwart terror and guard the safety of the citizens of Israel," said the Israel Police spokesperson in a statement.


