May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Palestinian wounded by gunfire in final 'March of Return' Gaza protest

Approximately 5,000 Palestinians have participated in what the IDF has called a violent "riot."

By REUTERS
May 11, 2018 17:41
1 minute read.
Palestinian wounded by gunfire in final 'March of Return' Gaza protest

A Palestinian protester carrying a tire near the Gaza security fence. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

A Palestinian protester was wounded at the Gaza border Friday as demonstrators arrived for the last Friday of the six-week protest at the security fence, according to Palestinian medical workers.

Approximately 5,000 Palestinians have participated in what the IDF has called a violent "riot," burning tires, hurling rocks at the security fence and at Israeli soldiers, and launching flaming kites into Israeli territory.

"IDF troops are responding with riot dispersal means and are firing in accordance with the rules of engagement," the IDF said in a statement. "The IDF will not allow any harm to the security infrastructure or security fence and will continue standing by its mission to defend and ensure the security of the citizens of Israel and Israeli sovereignty, as necessary."

The "kite bombs," as they have been dubbed, consist of a flaming rag that is attached to a kite with the capability of getting across the fence and igniting dry farm fields. In recent weeks, Gazans have also attached Molotov cocktails to kites.

Organizers of the protest, called the "Great March of Return," said they expected tens of thousands of Gazans at border encampments in the coming days.

Israeli troops have killed 43 Palestinians during the protest, which ends on May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or "catastrophe," marking the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.


