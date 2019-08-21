Palestinians: Israel’s envoy lying about normalized Arab ties

Israel envoy is lying about normalized ties with the Arab world, PLO Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday as he explained that the only path to peace and Middle East security was a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.



Mansour’s statement followed a speech Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon who had said that the threat from Iran had created a bridge between Israel and the Arab world that allowed for normalized ties.

Mansour launched into a verbal attack against Danon, without ever using his formal name, referring to him either as an Ambassador, the speaker or a “liar.'Danon is living in a “fantasy land” if he thinks that he is "is opening the door for normalization with Arab countries," Mansour said.He noted that all the Arab countries who spoke at the meeting, as well as many other nations and most UNSC member states, reiterated their commitment to a two-states solution.“So he can listen to whatever noise there is in his head, he is refusing to listen to the security council members" Mansour said.It’s impossible to address instability in the region without resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mansour said. He warned that failure to resolve the conflict along with “reckless” Israelis actions in Jerusalem on al-Haram al-Sharif, known to Israel as the Temple Mount, were “provoking a religious conflict in Palestine."The solution is very clear, a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines, with a just solution to the refugee issue and east Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state, Mansour said.He speculated that perhaps Danon was “deaf" and should “go to a doctor to fix his ears" or he is simply “unable to accept what all of you are articulating," Mansour said.He warned that US President Donald Trump’s pending peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, known as the “ Deal of the Century ” was “not peace making" and was bound to fail.Mansour further charged that the US had paralyzed the work of the UN Security Council with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by perpetually using its veto power to block action.“A permanent member’s use of veto has further undermined the council and exacerbated the situation” making it impossible to hold Israel accountable for its “crimes,” Mansour said.He challenged Danon to say whether he accepted the authority of the Security Council.What is needed is the enforcement of prior Security Council resolutions regarding the conflict, Mansour said.He called for an international peace conference, a multilateral political process with a set time table to resolve the conflict, based on past international understandings and relevant UN resolutions.Danon was also “lying” when he said that the Palestinians were not interested in peace or in the two-state solution, Mansour said. He recalled that the Palestinians had already given up the bulk of what they considered to be historic Palestine by accepting a state in the West Bank and Gaza on only 22% of that territory.The “extreme” government Danon represents is “creating a reality of one-state apartheid in historic Palestine,” Mansour said.Who is it, that is “destroying the global consensus in two states? Is it the Palestinian leadership .. or is it the extreme Israeli government of occupation that is destroying any hope of peace?” Mansour asked.

