May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Responsibility for Gaza deaths 'squarely with Hamas,' White House says

The White House has blamed Hamas, a terrorist organization that governs the strip, for stoking violent protests against Israel that have goaded Israeli security forces.

By
May 14, 2018 22:16
1 minute read.
Responsibility for Gaza deaths 'squarely with Hamas,' White House says

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON — The deaths of 52 Gazan protesters along Israel's border are "tragic," but ultimately the responsibility of Hamas – not Israeli defense forces, the Trump administration said on Monday.

Riots in the coastal strip flared on Monday in response to the opening of a new US embassy in Israel, relocated from its historic location in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israelis say the ancient city is their undivided capital, and will remain so; but Palestinians insist on having a capital of their own in its eastern districts in the event of a two-state solution to the storied conflict.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The White House has blamed Hamas, a terrorist organization that governs the strip, for stoking violent protests against Israel that have goaded Israeli security forces.

"We believe that Hamas as an organization is engaged in cynical action that is leading to these deaths," Raj Shah, a deputy press secretary at the White House, told reporters. "The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas."

Israel has a right to defend itself and its borders, Shah added.

Other countries, such as France, have characterized Israel's reaction as "disproportionate."

The IDF says that Gazans were marching toward the border in an effort to infiltrate Israel and "take back their land." The Palestinians deployed kites armed with molotov cocktails, slingshots and rocks, and burnt tires to obscure the vision of Israeli forces.

In addition to live ammunition, the IDF used drones armed with cameras for clear visuals and tear gas in order to disperse the protests.



Related Content

Protests outside the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
May 14, 2018
Police clash with Arab MKs at US embassy protest in Jerusalem

By UDI SHAHAM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut