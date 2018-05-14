Responsibility for Gaza deaths 'squarely with Hamas,' White House says

WASHINGTON — The deaths of 52 Gazan protesters along Israel's border are "tragic," but ultimately the responsibility of Hamas – not Israeli defense forces, the Trump administration said on Monday.



Riots in the coastal strip flared on Monday in response to the opening of a new US embassy in Israel, relocated from its historic location in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israelis say the ancient city is their undivided capital, and will remain so; but Palestinians insist on having a capital of their own in its eastern districts in the event of a two-state solution to the storied conflict.





The White House has blamed Hamas, a terrorist organization that governs the strip, for stoking violent protests against Israel that have goaded Israeli security forces."We believe that Hamas as an organization is engaged in cynical action that is leading to these deaths," Raj Shah, a deputy press secretary at the White House, told reporters. "The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas."Israel has a right to defend itself and its borders, Shah added.Other countries, such as France, have characterized Israel's reaction as "disproportionate."The IDF says that Gazans were marching toward the border in an effort to infiltrate Israel and "take back their land." The Palestinians deployed kites armed with molotov cocktails, slingshots and rocks, and burnt tires to obscure the vision of Israeli forces.In addition to live ammunition, the IDF used drones armed with cameras for clear visuals and tear gas in order to disperse the protests.