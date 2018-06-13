Palestinian who killed soldier with marble slab arrested by Shin Bet

Israel’s Security Agency and the IDF on Wednesday arrested a Palestinian man who threw a large marble slab onto IDF troops, leading to the death of a 20 year old soldier from the elite Duvdevan unit in late May.



Islam Yusuf Abu Hamid, a 32 year-old resident of the Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, was arrested by security forces and during his interrogation by the Shin Bet it became clear that he had thrown the slab that hit Staff Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky from the roof of a nearby building.





Staff sergeant Ronen Lubarsky from the central Israeli city of Rehovot and a combat soldier in the elite Duvdevan commando unit was seriously wounded when he was hit on the head by a large slab of marble during an operation aimed at arresting a terror cell involved in recent shooting attacks.The IDF carries out near nightly raids across the West Bank, detaining Palestinian suspects wanted for terror attacks, illegal weapons possession, and other security related offenses. According to a report released in March by various Palestinian prisoners rights group the IDF arrested 1,319 Palestinians during the months of January and February 2018.An initial inquiry into the incident found that the elite soldier, who was part of the operation’s covering force, was hit on the head by a large slab of marble. He received initial emergency medical attention in the field and transferred to intensive care at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Karem where he succumbed to his wounds.A IDF official stated that Lubarsky was wearing full protective gear and standing close to one of the homes in the al-Ama’ari refugee camp in Ramallah and that his helmet was “destroyed” after he was initially hit by the slab which was thrown from a third-story rooftop.During the operation one suspect was arrested during the operation and another two arrested Thursday evening. All suspects were taken in for questioning by Shin Bet except for Abu Hamid because he had not been identified by troops at the time of the incident.Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman took to his Twitter account after the incident sending his condolences to the family, writing that the terrorist will be arrested and that justice will be served.“No one is immune, no filthy terrorist will slip away from the arms of the security system. I am resending my condolences to the dear Lubarsky family. The terrorists are to be put to justice,” Liberman wrote following the announcement of Abu Hamid’s arrest.According to the Shin Bet Abu Hamid’s brothers are Hamas operatives who have carried out a variety of attacks in the past, including the killing of Israelis, including Shin Bet coordinator Noam Cohen.Cohen was killed during a security operation in Ramallah on February 13 1994 when three Hamas operatives opened fire with automatic weapons on the car he was traveling in at the Bitounia junction. While the car was hit by 62 bullets, Cohen stepped outside the vehicle to return fire where he was shot and critically wounded. He later died.Abu Hamid's interrogation continues, and the rest of the details of the investigation remain under gag order.