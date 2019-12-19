The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet tried to recruit Hamas members to sabotage long-range rockets

The report also detailed that a Palestinian became a double agent, who was told by the Shin Bet to place to an explosive devices on long-range capable missiles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 16:43
Palestinian youth hold Hamas-made rocket [File] (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, tried to recruit Hamas members to disrupt the organization’s long-range missile capabilities, according to a report from Ynet news.
The report also detailed that the Hamas member eventually became a double agent upon being contacted by the Shin Bet, who then relayed the instructions he was receiving to Hamas.
It also notes that according to Hamas, the Hamas member’s Israeli operators sough to have him sabotage the organization’s long-range missiles, in which they would detonate upon being launched, potentially killing the terrorists that would shoot them. The Shin Bet maintained contact with the Hamas member for over a year, until it was realized that he became a double agent.
The report was originally picked up by Al-Mayadeen news service, a known pro-Hezbollah and pro-Syrian government outlet.
This would not be the first time that the Shin Bet has sought to recruit members of Hamas’ military wing, through various means with the aim of dismantling the organization military capabilities.


