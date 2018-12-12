Strawberries from Gaza discovered in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market

Imported strawberries from the Gaza Strip to be sold in Israel.
(photo credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)
Ministry of Agriculture Central Unit supervisors, in conjunction with the Israeli Police, uncovered strawberries that had been brought to Israel from the Gaza Strip in four stalls of Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market.
Together, the four stalls held 80 cartons of strawberries, weighing close to 600 pounds total, that were meant to be sold to the Israeli market. The suspects, residents of Jerusalem, were arrested and are set to stand trial in the coming weeks. The strawberries have been transferred to a separate location to be destroyed.
Israel's Agricultural Products Marketing Law demands that harvested products sold to the public be regulated and approved under government law. This means, specifically, that the product must be inspected to determine that it possesses an acceptable level of pesticide residue and that proper irrigation practices were being implemented, including the use of clean water.
"On the face of it, the strawberries look like the rest of the strawberries that are allowed to be marketed and are in the refrigerators of our homes," said an Agriculture Ministry statement. "But it is important to understand that there is a clear danger to anyone eating fruits and vegetables that are not under our supervision. The Ministry's inspectors work to ensure that the source of the fruits and vegetables sold in Israel are supervised. We will continue to act vigilantly to prevent such attempts."
However, this is not the only reason why the strawberries were declared illegal. The blockade of the Gaza Strip, imposed by Israel and Egypt in 2007, prohibits the import, sale and distribution of any product coming in or out of the Hamas-controlled region. Israel and Egypt have enforced the blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control of the coastal enclave in 2007
, limiting the movement of people and goods.Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.
