The Deal of the Century

TRUMP’S PLAN US President Donald Trump unveils his Middle East peace plan together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on January 28, 2020. The plan calls for a Palestinian state and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements. “My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security,” Trump said. Netanyahu said, “For too long, the heart of Israel has been outrageously branded as illegally occupied territory. Today, Mr. President, you are puncturing this big lie.” Although the plan was welcomed by several Arabs states, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed it as a “conspiracy.”