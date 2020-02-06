The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The Hebron street battle fought in peace plan's aftermath

The violence across the West Bank comes from the anger Palestinians feel about Trump's peace plan, but it is still far from becoming a third intifada.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 22:46
A Palestinian reacts next to a fire during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
It was a battle fought on the rooftops and on the streets below one stone and tear gas canister at a time.
In Hebron on Thursday, the smell of tear gas filled the air near a checkpoint between the Palestinian and Israeli controlled sections of the city, at a military crossing known as the Policeman’s Checkpoint.
On one side of the small metal gates that make up the crossing is an almost empty Shuhada Street, with its abandoned, shuttered shops. On the other side are bustling commercial Palestinian streets that are often clogged with honking cars.
When violence in the West Bank heats up, the Palestinian streets adjacent to Policeman’s Checkpoint often become the site of clashes between violent Palestinian activists and Israeli soldiers and border police.
Since US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan over a week ago, violent clashes on the streets by the checkpoint have become an almost daily occurrence.
On Tuesday, a border police man was hit by a Palestinian Molotov cocktail in a dramatic moment that was caught on video and broadcast on Israeli television. The next day, a soldier was similarly hit by a Molotov cocktail.
In that same Wednesday riot, 17 year-old Mohammed al-Haddad was shot dead by Israeli troops as he threw a Molotov cocktail towards security forces on the street.
On Thursday there was a march in Hebron in which hundreds of Palestinians chanted “We will march on Jerusalem with millions of martyrs.”
Then violence broke out by the Checkpoint that lasted for hours. Startled foreigners who had hoped to cross into Palestinian Hebron were turned away.
On the Palestinian side, hooded and masked Palestinians stood on the rooftops of a string of closed stores and threw stones at soldiers.
On the street below, Palestinians teens and young adults also threw stone and lobbed Molotov cocktails.
Between them was an abandoned vegetable stand. Israeli security forces stood mostly at the top of the street firing tear gas and stun grenades. At times they moved down the street to clear of activists, firing even as they stood close by the few taxi cabs that braved the smoke and tear gas. At times there scattered small fires on the concrete road.
At one moment a Palestinian activist sat on the street and held up his hands in a “f—k you” sign.
A short distance away, Palestinian activist and Hebron resident Issa Amro sat on his porch and spoke with The Jerusalem Post about the possibility of a third intifada, his disappointment with the US peace plan, and what he views as the next step for civil disobedience against Israel’s “occupation.”
As he spoke, one could still hear explosions from the direction of the checkpoint. But from his porch one could see only trees, grass and the city’s buildings.
The violence across the West Bank comes from the anger Palestinians feel about the plan, he said, but it is still far from becoming a third intifada.
“I think the [peace plan] announcement is leading us to more much more violence and much more division and is increasing the gap between Palestinians and Israelis,” said Amro, who directs the NGO Friends of Hebron.
For right now, he said, the PA is keeping a lid on the violence, something that is possible because it has retained its coordination with the IDF.
But if the Palestinian Authority security forces stop that coordination, “then there will be a “third intifadah,” Amro said.
“The army will not be able to control it,” he added.
Amro said he views the peace deal as a document drummed up between two corrupt politicians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, so they can both stay in power.
In a way, he said, Hebron is a microcosm of what a Palestinian state would be like under the US peace. The West Bank would be divided by a series of checkpoints and roads.
He noted that it was Netanyahu who had divided the city of Hebron in 1997, during his first term as prime minister. Now he is trying to put that same plan in place for all of the West Bank.
“This piece of land for you, this for piece of land for me. No geographical contiguity. A division here and division there. A street here for the Palestinians and a street here for the Jews,” Amro said.
“Do you want to have another Hebron?" Amro asked. "This is the future" he said looking out at the city. "This is what the Trump administration’s peace would look like. The Trump deal is Hebron.”
The Palestinians, he said, “want a real peace and a long term peace, something to make us get closer to each other and not increase the gap between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Instead he feels that all that will happen is that the “Israeli occupation is going to be more aggressive.”
He himself has long advocated civil disobedience. “I am against any kind of violence, I believe in non-violent resistance, advocacy and lobbying and networking and putting pressure and increasing the cost of the occupation by making it hard to for Israel to continue the occupation in the West Bank.”
“I want a solution based on equality.”
In the past Amro had been a strong advocate of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines, “But now it seems that we [Palestinians] should go fight for one state and equal rights.”


