UNHRC suspends session, Israeli-Palestinian debate due to coronavirus

The United Nations Human Rights Council has suspended its 43rd session in Geneva as a result of the coronavirus as of this Friday, thereby delaying its Agenda 7 debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict until an unspecified time.The decision came one day after the World Health Organization said that the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, was a global pandemic. Experts have spoken against large gatherings and assemblies where the virus has been transmitted. UNHRC president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger told the council on Thursday that is bureau had met on Wednesday evening to discuss the impact of the growing coronavirus threat on the session.“The Bureau discussed with the UNOG Director for Conference Management and the HRC Secretariat the implications of the evolving situation. It also took into account the recent assessment of the WHO and concluded that under the current circumstances, an orderly suspension of the session by the end of this week would be the best approach to follow,” she said. After listening to her, the council voted for the suspension.The session, which began on February 24 was scheduled to run until March 20, with ten items on its agenda. But it will only conclude four of them, before it disbands on Friday. Participants have still been asked to submit resolutions to be voted on, including with regard to Agenda Item 7.The UNHRC meets three times a year. It is mandated to debate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at every session, but the passage of resolutions against Israel often takes place at the March session.