The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

UNHRC suspends session, Israeli-Palestinian debate due to coronavirus

The UNHRC meets three times a year. It is mandated to debate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at every session, but the passage of resolutions against Israel often takes place at the March session.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 12, 2020 16:01
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United Nations Human Rights Council has suspended its 43rd session in Geneva as a result of the coronavirus as of this Friday, thereby delaying its Agenda 7 debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict until an unspecified time.
The decision came one day after the World Health Organization said that the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, was a global pandemic. Experts have spoken against large gatherings and assemblies where the virus has been transmitted.
UNHRC president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger told the council on Thursday that is bureau had met on Wednesday evening to discuss the impact of the growing coronavirus threat on the session.
“The Bureau discussed with the UNOG Director for Conference Management and the HRC Secretariat the implications of the evolving situation. It also took into account the recent assessment of the WHO and concluded that under the current circumstances, an orderly suspension of the session by the end of this week would be the best approach to follow,” she said. After listening to her, the council voted for the suspension.
The session, which began on February 24 was scheduled to run until March 20, with ten items on its agenda. But it will only conclude four of them, before it disbands on Friday. Participants have still been asked to submit resolutions to be voted on, including with regard to Agenda Item 7.
The UNHRC meets three times a year. It is mandated to debate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at every session, but the passage of resolutions against Israel often takes place at the March session.


Tags unhrc Israeli–Palestinian conflict coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by