The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

US: Coronavirus cooperation proof Israeli-Palestinian peace talks possible

US Deputy Ambassador Cherith Norman: Israeli-Palestinian joint activity to halt the spread of the coronavirus crisis is akin to the type of cooperation and dialogue necessary to resolve the conflict.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 31, 2020 04:54
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus as school children dress-up marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashkelon, Israel March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A teenager wears a costume as a reference to coronavirus as school children dress-up marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashkelon, Israel March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli-Palestinian joint activity to halt the spread of the coronavirus crisis is akin to the type of cooperation and dialogue necessary to resolve the conflict between the two parties, US Deputy Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet told the UN Security Council on Monday.
Recent engagement between the Israelis and Palestinians “speaks to the power of dialogue – the kind of dialogue we have all been urging the parties to engage in for many months now,” Chalet told the UNSC as it held its monthly meeting on the Middle East peace process. 
At the end of January, just before the global outbreak of the Corona virus, the US had launched a new peace process to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within a four year time table, Chalet recalled. 
“This is not the time for a complex discussion of the granular details of the Trump administration’s Vision for Peace,” Chalet said. But he did pause to reflect on how the “close cooperation" between Israeli and Palestinians could provide a blue-print for the renewal of peace talks once the crisis has passed. 
“Israeli and Palestinian ministries of health have been coordinating regularly to mitigate the spread and impact of the coronavirus," Chalet said. Israeli and Palestinian representatives “have been meeting regularly for conversations” and have shared “best practices with one another to help those in their care stay safe and healthy," he said.
This kind of cooperation demonstrates that human lives “can literally be saved – when leaders come to the table just to talk with one another,” Chalet said.
“When COVID-19 has passed, the need for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians will be just as great as it was before,” he said.
“The Council will have an important role to play in reminding both sides that in a time of trial, it was dialogue that saw them through to the other side. We continue to believe that a comprehensive and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians is in reach, and we are committed to increasing our efforts until that future is safely in their hands,” he said.
The informal meeting was held via a video conference that was no open to the public. After the meeting concluded, some of the remarks were published. 
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov also praised the Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in the battle against COVID0-19.
“The coordination that has been put in place and the joint commitment to tackle the threat to both populations is exemplary,” he said. 
“The UN Country Team, led by the Deputy Special Coordinator and the World Health Organization, is working closely with all partners and the authorities to ensure coordinated assistance to the health networks dealing with the spread of the virus in the West Bank and to support preparedness in Gaza,” he said.
In a statement to the media, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said, “Even in this new and difficult environment, we continue to take part in the ongoing diplomatic work within the family of nations.”


Tags Israel Palestine Arab Israeli conflict Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by