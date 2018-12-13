Why has Israel's fabled security services failed to stop terror attacks?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

After months of relative calm, two deadly shooting attacks have occurred in less than a week.



That’s the current situation in the southern West Bank, and it’s feared that this is only the beginning of another wave of deadly attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.





While there has been an overall drop in attacks in the West Bank in the first six months of 2018, October saw a significant rise in attacks, according to the Shin Bet.The rise in attacks have led to the deaths of 11 and wounding of another 76 Israelis in the West Bank this year.The question should be asked: How come Israel’s fabled security services have not been able to foil these attacks?On Sunday night, Palestinians driving a white car opened fire on a group of Israelis at a bus stop outside the West Bank settlement of Ofra, injuring seven including a pregnant 21-year-old woman who gave birth in an emergency Caesarean section. The baby died four days later.It was the most serious attack in the West Bank since the deadly Barkan industrial park attack in October which killed two Israeli civilians - until today, when two Israelis were killed and another two were seriously wounded near the Givat Asaf settlement on the West Bank’s Route 60 highway, a mere two kilometers from where Sunday’s attack took place.Israeli security forces shot dead a suspect and arrested a number of accomplices on Wednesday night, but the military isn’t sure that the entire cell has been caught and is exploring whether Thursday’s attack may be connected.“We got one of the terrorists from the Ofra attack, but we are still working because we have to be sure we have the whole cell, so we are still in pursuit. It could be that this is it, but it may be that there are still others on the run,” a senior IDF officer told reporters before the attack.Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in November that security forces have thwarted 480 terror attacks in the West Bank, including 219 attacks planned by Hamas cells and 590 planned by lone wolves.According to one senior IDF officer, the military works every night with the Shin Bet and special forces “to deal with the challenge of terrorism” arresting over 2,700 Palestinians this year alone."The large part of the population in the West Bank is very violent and wants to carry out attacks. Only this year we succeeded in thwarting hundreds of terrorist attacks and we have arrested more than 2,700 people, but every month between 4-8 attacks are successful," he said, adding that “there is constant evaluation of the situation.”Attacks by lone wolves, the IDF has admitted, are much more challenging to thwart than attacks planned by groups, but with similar modus-operandi how likely is it that it’s actually organized by a group like Hamas?Speaking on a conference call organized by The Israel Project, Dr. Barak Ben-Zur, an expert in strategic intelligence and counter-terrorism and former head of the Shin Bet security agency’s Intelligence and Research Division, said that Hamas is trying to open up a new front in the West Bank.“If we are looking at the recent incidents in the West Bank, it was in the same area and because we saw that those were squads that used the same modus-operandi, we can assume that it’s a new wave,” he said. “It’s maybe the same infrastructure and we can take in consideration that those that initiated those terror attacks are approximately the same guys that tried some two months ago to open a new wave of attacks, meaning – Hamas.”According to Ben-Zur the attacks are not carried out lone-wolf attack, but are “a part of the new initiative of this organization (Hamas) that decided to open a new front in the West Bank after a period of time that they got to the conclusion they will ease down their efforts from the Gaza Strip.”Israel has in the past foiled large-scale Hamas attacks, so it is possible that Hamas has learnt the IDF’s weak-spot and has decided that it is more practical for them to carrying out shooting attacks by small cells instead of large-scale bombings carried out by large networks of operatives?Following Thursday’s attack Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, released a statement praising it and warning of more attacks to come."The enemy must not dream of security, security and stability...the West Bank will burn the occupiers and harass them in ways that the enemy does not expect,” read the statement adding that "all attempts to destroy our resistance and take our weapons in the West Bank will fail.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



