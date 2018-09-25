World Bank: Gaza economy is collapsing

Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) wear orange jumpsuits as they protest against job cuts, outside UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City September 19, 2018.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

The Gaza Economy is collapsing, the World Bank warned in a report it issued Tuesday in advance of a top level annual donor meeting — known as the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee — on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday.
Donor assistance, which is declining, can no longer halt the economic deterioration in the West Bank and Gaza, the World Bank said.
It plans to provide this information to representatives of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, Israel and the Palestinian Authority that are expected to attend the meeting.
The AHLC meets twice year and has continued to gather in spite of the deadlocked peace process and the tensions between the US and the Palestinians.
Participants at this particular meeting are expected to grapple with the US decision not to send the anticipated $200 million in bilateral assistance to the Palestinian Authority for fiscal 2017 and its decision to halt its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which had amounted to $360 million annually.
According to the World Bank report, the Gaza economy is in a “free fall,” registering negative 6% growth in the first quarter of 2018. The poverty rate in Gaza is at 54%, meaning that every second person is living below the poverty line, the World Bank said.
“The economic and social situation in Gaza has been declining for over a decade
but has deteriorated exponentially in recent months and has reached a critical point. Increased frustration is feeding into the increased tensions which have already started spilling over into unrest and setting back the human development of the region’s large youth population,” said Marina Wes, World Bank Country Director for the West Bank and Gaza.
The World Bank said on Tuesday, “The economic deterioration in both Gaza and West Bank can no longer be counteracted by foreign aid, which has been in steady decline, nor by the private sector which remains confined by restrictions on movement, access to primary materials and trade.
“Moreover, the deterioration in the fiscal situation leaves the PA with limited scope to provide relief. With donor funding declining
and a full year deficit of USD1.24 billion, the financing gap is projected at US$600 million,” the World Bank said.
“Against this background, a significant downside risk is the recent Israeli legislation t
o withhold clearance revenues (Tax and VAT collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority), estimated at US$350 million per year,” the World Bank said.
It blamed a number of factors, including Israeli restrictions on goods and movement into Gaza and Palestinian Authority sanctions against the Hamas ruled enclave in an attempt to force Hamas to relinquish its authority there.
