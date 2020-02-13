Israeli cyber company uncovers Hamas campaign against PA

The Boston-based company revealed several cyber-warfare operations targeting organizations and individuals in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip – including Palestinian Authority officials – in a report from its Nocturnus Research Group titled "New Cyber Espionage Campaigns Targeting Palestinians."

According to Cybereason, having identified the targets, the Hamas unit would hack into the victims' mobile phones, gaining access to their microphones and cameras as well as files and information stored on the devices.





Cybereason says it monitored the attacks, discovering they were carried out in a similar way to previous attacks the unit committed against Israeli strategic assets. The unit, says the company, is a politically-motivated cell that has acted against various targets across the Middle East since 2012.





The cell reportedly used new malware called Pierogi first discovered in December 2019 by Cybereason, resembling patterns of action used in the past by MoleRATs.





The Israeli researchers discovered confirmation that Pierogi made use of the Ukrainian language, having reason to believe it was created by Ukrainian-speakers, falling into the hands of the pro-Hamas cyber cell through the dark web.





"These tools allow their users to spy on their victims and control their devices, leaking information, stealing content and files," says a source from the Nocturnus Research Groups. "In the last years, we have been witnessing an increase in the level of abilities and overall sophistication among the cells operating in the Middle East."





The source added that the attacks carried out by the cells "are not yet as sophisticated as those sponsored by world powers, but it is clearly visible that there is learning and acquisition of advance cyberwarfare abilities."





Cybereason was founded by Lior Div (CEO), Yossi Naar (CVO) and Yonatan Shitrit Amit (CTO) in 2012. The company develops systems that gather information from all servers and stations in an organization, analyzing their behavior in real time.

Using that information, the product identifies malicious activity, revealing the timeline of the attempted cyberattack.



