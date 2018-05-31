May 31 2018
|
Sivan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli official: There will be no second Schalit deal

Yaron Blum, charged with returning Israelis captive in Gaza, told the Knesset that there will be no further prisoner exchanges with Hamas.

By
May 31, 2018 06:44
Israeli official: There will be no second Schalit deal

A protest calling for the return of Avera Mengistu . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Yaron Blum, Israel's coordinator of efforts to free two Israeli captives in Gaza, told Knesset members that there will be no further  exchange of prisoners like the one that enabled the release of captured IDF soldier Gilad Schalit in 2011, Israel's Kan news reported Wednesday.

From Israel's perspective, the only potential deal would entail an easing of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip in exchange for the remains of two IDF soldiers held by Hamas, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, and two captured Israeli citizens Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Blum was appointed in 2017 to serve as the coordinator of efforts to retreive the remains of the fallen soldiers and return the Israelis held by Hamas in Gaza.

Blum served for two decades in the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), where he held several top management and command positions, including as a member of the small team that worked to free Schalit. He left the agency in 2011.

Blum's statement to the Knesset followed a session of the body's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Tuesday, in which members of Mengistu's family met with lawmakers.



Related Content

May 31, 2018
Despite alignment with Israel, Arab powers still spreading antisemitism

By MICHAEL WILNER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut