Linda Sarsour claims ‘disgusting’ Zionists, Confederates protested her

Activist Linda Sarsour addresses attendees at a vigil for Nabra Hassanen, a 17 year old teenage Muslim girl killed by a bat-wielding motorist near a Virginia mosque, Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 20, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Political Activist Linda Sarsour took to Twitter on Saturday to call Zionists who protested her speech in North Carolina "disgusting."



The post was in response to North Carolina Representative Graig Meyer, who photographed Ku Klux Klan members protesting in Hillsborough, NC.

I spoke in Hillsborough, NC in March of this year and not only were they also there holding confederate flags, they were joined by right wing Zionists carrying Israeli flags. So disgusting. https://t.co/zb1lfUYdEI — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 25, 2019

Sarsour responded by saying that she spoke in the same location in March and that "not only were they also holding confederate flags, they were joined by right wing Zionists carrying Israeli flags. So disgusting."The Confederate States of America was a white supremacist unrecognized republic in the 19th century which supported the right of white people to own slaves.Sarsour has previously been outspoken in her disapproval of the Jewish state , oftentimes referring to land under Israeli occupation as Palestine. She previously appeared to accuse American Jews of dual loyalty to Israel. She claimed that the reason people attack supporters of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement is because they "masquerade as progressives but always choose their allegiance to Israel over their commitment to democracy and free speech."She previously worked with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, both of which were barred from entering Israel due to their support of BDS earlier in August. Tlaib was later approved for entry after filing a plea to visit her mother, but then rejected the approval, citing "oppressive conditions" as the reason for the cancelation.Sarsour has also noticeably not disassociated herself from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made antisemitic claims for decades, most recently comparing Jews to termites.Twitter users fired back at Sarsour after she posted the anti-Zionist tweet, claiming that evidence shows that there were pro-Israel protesters, but not a single Confederate flag was to be seen.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });