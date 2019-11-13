NYC Conference
US blasts EU decision in Psagot case

“The circumstances surrounding the labeling requirement in the specific facts presented to the Court are suggestive of anti-Israel bias,” the State Department statement read.

European Union flags flutter as people take part in the demonstration "One Europe for all", a rally against nationalism across the European Union, in Vienna, Austria, May 19, 2019. (photo credit: LISI NIESNER)
European Union flags flutter as people take part in the demonstration "One Europe for all", a rally against nationalism across the European Union, in Vienna, Austria, May 19, 2019.
(photo credit: LISI NIESNER)
WASHINGTON – The US State Department stated its deep concern over the EU requirement decided on Tuesday by the Court of Justice of the European Union that Israeli goods produced over the pre-1967 line must be marked as settlement products.
“The circumstances surrounding the labeling requirement in the specific facts presented to the Court are suggestive of anti-Israel bias,” read the State Department statement on Wednesday. “This requirement serves only to encourage, facilitate, and promote boycotts, divestments and sanctions (BDS) against Israel.”
The statement by spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the US unequivocally opposes any effort to engage in BDS, or to otherwise economically pressure, isolate or otherwise delegitimize Israel. “The path toward resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict is through direct negotiations,” she said. “America stands with Israel against efforts to economically pressure, isolate or delegitimize it.”
The landmark ruling by the European Union’s top court will codify into law the labeling of settler products, making it mandatory for the first time for all 28 EU member states. Previously it had only been an advisory by the EU, and was left to the individual purview of its member states.
“Foodstuffs originating in territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied – where those foodstuffs come from a locality or a group of localities constituting an Israeli settlement within that territory – by the indication of that provenance,” the court said.


