“We should make an effort to educate people who are against going to Israel, we should learn how to educate Roger Waters."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019 15:25
Ziggy Marley honored by BDS fighters Creative Community for Peace

ZIGGY MARLEY: Israel was a storybook place for us. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Reggae musician Ziggy Marley was among the artists honored last week at the second annual Ambassadors of Peace event held in Los Angeles by The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP).

The organization, founded by music executives Steve Schnur and David Renzer in 2012, works to support artists who perform in Israel and to counter the BDS boycott of Israel.

In addition to Marley, CCFP honored Warner Records CEO/co-chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck, Caroline Music/CMG president Jacqueline Saturn, Q&A and Atom Factory founder Troy Carter and Latin music manager Walter Kolm.

More than 400 entertainment industry execs attended the gala, held at the Los Angeles home of entertainment attorney and CCFP Advisory Board member Gary Stiffelman, Billboard reported. 

Israeli-American billionaire businessman Haim Saban addressed the gathering, referring to Roger Waters, the public face of anti-Israel sentiment in the entertainment world. “We should make an effort to educate people who are against going to Israel, we should learn how to educate Roger Waters. Help them see the light. If we fail, we fail, [but] the misinformation is the fuel that pushes BDS forward,”  he said, according to Billboard.

Marley was introduced by Schnur introduced as a “Rasta man and a real mensch,” and was presented with CCFP’s inaugural special artist’s award for peace.

“I’ve been going to Israel since I was a teenager… Israel was a storybook place for us. We felt a connection to it through our father, through our beliefs,” he said. “I’ve been going back ever since. We don’t play in Israel for political reasons,  we play for the people [to] spread our message of justice, love and peace for all people.”


