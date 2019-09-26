11 Palestinians arrested in suspicion of terror in the West Bank

IDF and Border Police forces arrested 11 Palestinians in the West Bank on Wednesday night in suspicion of terrorist activity, civil terror and violent demonstrations towards citizens and defense officials.



In addition to those arrested in the operation, 32 Palestinians were also arrested on Wednesday night following a demonstration in which rocks were thrown at IDF and BP forces. IDF forces responded with riot dispersal gear, arrested 32 out of the almost 150 demonstrators and confiscated several cars for investigations.During the course of both events there were no injuries to IDF or BP forces.



