Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded across the Upper Galilee Saturday afternoon, including in Ramot Naftali, Meshgav Am, Ma'ayan Baruch, Metulla, Kfar Yuval, Beit Hillel, Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Malkiya, Dishon, Tel Hai, Hermon region, Kfar Giladi, Menara, and Yiftah.

Rocket sirens later sounded in Menara, Margaliot, and in Kiryat Shmona.