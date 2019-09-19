Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 13:01
15 polling stations will not be counted due to voter fraud, the Central Election Committee said, according to Maariv. Some of the polling stations are in Yarka, Fureidis and Sakhnin.

The "double envelopes" have been counted and their results are being typed in. “Double envelope” votes are those cast by soldiers, diplomats, Jewish Agency emissaries, sailors, women in battered women’s shelters and people in prison and in hospitals. According to a source on the committee, Blue and White have a steady two seat lead on the Likud.

If no unexpected problems arise, the final, if not official results, will be published on Thursday evening.


