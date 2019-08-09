150 protesters demand Netanyahu returns POW's bodies



150 people protested in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, demanding that he returns the bodies of POWs held by Hamas since 2014.



The family of Oron Shaul as well as other POW's relatives were among the protesters.



