Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

150 protesters demand Netanyahu returns POW's bodies

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 9, 2019 13:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


150 people protested in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, demanding that he returns the bodies of POWs held by Hamas since 2014.

The family of Oron Shaul as well as other POW's relatives were among the protesters.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
Iran warns against any Israeli involvement in Gulf maritime coalition

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings