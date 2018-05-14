16 Palestinians reportedly dead in Gaza-Israel border clashes

GAZA BORDER - Israeli troops killed at least 16 Palestinians along the Gaza border on Monday, health officials said, as demonstrators streamed to the frontier on the day the United States prepared to open its embassy in Jerusalem.



Protests intensified on the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, with loudspeakers on Gaza mosques urging Palestinians to join a "Great March of Return." Black smoke from tires burned by demonstrators rose into the air at the border.



Israeli troops killed 16 Palestinians on Monday, including a 14-year-old boy and a man in a wheelchair, and some 500 protesters were injured, at least 200 by live bullets, health officials said. The man in the wheelchair had been pictured on social media using a slingshot.



The latest casualties raised the Palestinian death toll to 61 since the protests began on March 30. No Israeli casualties have been reported.



