17-year-old girl found dead in Jerusalem

A man from Beit Safafa, Jerusalem, was arrested on Thursday night after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in his house, Ynet reported.



There were no signs of violence inflicted on the girl, also a resident of Jerusalem, but her body was sent for autopsy at Abu-Kabir.Israel Police said the man was arrested for soliciting a minor to use drugs and that the court extended his arrest by four days.



