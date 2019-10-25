Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

17-year-old girl found dead in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 25, 2019 18:54
A man from Beit Safafa, Jerusalem, was arrested on Thursday night after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in his house, Ynet reported.

There were no signs of violence inflicted on the girl, also a resident of Jerusalem, but her body was sent for autopsy at Abu-Kabir.Israel Police said the man was arrested for soliciting a minor to use drugs and that the court extended his arrest by four days. 


