Six people were killed, including two women and one child, after the IDF targeted a house in Deir al-Balah, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 12 others were injured in the strike.Multiple waves of attacks have been carried out by Israel since a round of fighting began on Tuesday morning between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.Electricity was also cut off from large parts of the Gaza Strip for unknown reasons, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.