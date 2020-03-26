200 Arab-Israeli students return from Jordan

Approximately 200 Arab-Israeli students who were studying in Jordan were able to return to Israel on Thursday thanks to the Israeli Embassy in Jordan and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



Jordan closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Jordanian authorities approved Israel’s request to make a humanitarian exception for the students.



They were taken to a coronavirus patient center run by the Defense Ministry, as per the new Health Ministry regulations.



People entering Israel are checked for COVID-19 when they enter and taken to a medical center. Results usually arrive within 48 hours, if they are negative, the patients are able to spend the other 12 days in home quarantine to ensure they don’t have the virus. Those who get positive results are treated at the center.