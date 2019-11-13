3 terrorists killed by IAF airstrike

Three terrorists were killed following an IAF airstrike while attempting to launch rockets into Israel, Palestinian media outlets reported on Wednesday.



The bodies were taken to Shifa Medical Complex and Al-Quds Hospital.A spokesperson for the IDF said following the airstrike, that "an IAF aircraft attacked a terrorist squad launching rockets this morning from the Gaza strip into Israeli territory. A hit was identified."



