8 Bedouin Israelis arrested for smuggling drugs across Israel-Sinai border

Eight Bedouin Israelis believed to be a part of a drug-smuggling ring were arrested by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, according to a statement released by the Shin Bet on Wednesday.



The suspects are believed to have been involved in a ring that smuggled drugs across the Israel-Sinai desert border, damaging IDF infrastructure on the border to better enable the activity.



The detainees, ranged 24 to 36, undertook a large-scale operation the night between April 13th and 14th, according to a press release.



"It should be clarified that intentional sabotage of IDF infrastructure on the Sinai border constitutes a clear threat to the security of the state and its borders, and therefore is dealt with severely," the Shin Bet said in the statement.



The District Attorney's Office filed indictments against the suspects in the Beersheba District Court.



Share on facebook Share on twitter