May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

8 Bedouin Israelis arrested for smuggling drugs across Israel-Sinai border

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 16, 2018 19:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Eight Bedouin Israelis believed to be a part of a drug-smuggling ring were arrested by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, according to a statement released by the Shin Bet on Wednesday.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in a ring that smuggled drugs across the Israel-Sinai desert border, damaging IDF infrastructure on the border to better enable the activity.

The detainees, ranged 24 to 36, undertook a large-scale operation the night between April 13th and 14th, according to a press release.

"It should be clarified that intentional sabotage of IDF infrastructure on the Sinai border constitutes a clear threat to the security of the state and its borders, and therefore is dealt with severely," the Shin Bet said in the statement.

The District Attorney's Office filed indictments against the suspects in the Beersheba District Court.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 16, 2018
Trump: 'we'll see' if N.Korea summit still on, will insist on denuclearization

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut