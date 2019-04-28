A-G to Netanyahu’s attorney: Pick a hearing date by May 10

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit informed the legal team for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu they must pick a date for the hearing before May 10.
The hearing is meant to take place before July 10.
Before the elections the legal team requested not to collect the data regarding the case. They cited their concern that the data might leak and influence the election process.
After the elections, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu's lawyers refused to collect the files as they were not yet paid by the prime minister.
The lawyers were informed that should they not opt to hold a hearing, the attorney-general will make a decision based on the evidence he has.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>