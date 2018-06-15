AT&T closes $85 billion deal for Time Warner

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - AT&T Inc, the No. 2 American wireless carrier, on Thursday closed its $85 billion deal to acquire media company Time Warner Inc after US antitrust regulators indicated they would not seek a delay.
The deal, first announced in October 2016, was opposed by President Donald Trump. AT&T was sued by the Justice Department, but won approval from a judge to move forward with the deal on Tuesday following a six-week trial.
The Justice Department still has 60 days to appeal the decision by US District Judge Richard Leon, even though the deal has closed.