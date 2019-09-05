Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Adelson: Sara Netanyahu said if Israel is destroyed it'll be my fault

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 20:26
Miriam Adelson, wife of Jewish-American business magnate Sheldon Adelson, told police investigators that the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, would call her and scream at her whenever she felt the newspaper Israel Hayom , which Adelson owns, wrote unflattering things about her husband - Channel 12 news reported on Thursday.

Adelson said Sara told her that if Iran will be able to acquire nuclear weapons and eventually annihilate the State of Israel it would be "your fault."Adelson added that she is concerned the Prime Minister is unable to function due to the behavior of his wife.

The Prime Minister's Office responded by saying that these reports are per-elections "nonsensical gossip-filled leaks."


