Adelson: Sara Netanyahu said if Israel is destroyed it'll be my fault

Miriam Adelson, wife of Jewish-American business magnate Sheldon Adelson, told police investigators that the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, would call her and scream at her whenever she felt the newspaper Israel Hayom , which Adelson owns, wrote unflattering things about her husband - Channel 12 news reported on Thursday.



Adelson said Sara told her that if Iran will be able to acquire nuclear weapons and eventually annihilate the State of Israel it would be "your fault."Adelson added that she is concerned the Prime Minister is unable to function due to the behavior of his wife.



The Prime Minister's Office responded by saying that these reports are per-elections "nonsensical gossip-filled leaks."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });