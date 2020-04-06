Air pollution plummets in Israel during coronavirus outbreak

Air pollution throughout Israel has plummeted since the coronavirus outbreak began, with pollution in the Dan region where Tel Aviv is located dropping 40% in general and 50% at train stations, according to Army Radio.

The Environmental Protection Ministry checked the concentration of nitrogen dioxide with the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor satellite, according to Israel Hayom.

The monitoring stations of the National Air Monitoring Network also detected about a 40% fall in nitrogen dioxide concentrations recently compared to the average.

Pollution even fell noticeable in less inhabited and busy areas such as the Golan Heights, the Galillee and the Negev.