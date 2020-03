An airport building got hit, the official said, sending pictures showing the alleged damage.

The United States earlier said it had waged a series of precision air strikes on Thursday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq it blamed for a major rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier.

An air strike hit an Iraqi airport under construction in the holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala, an airport official said on Friday.