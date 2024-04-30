Jerusalem Post
IDF fighter jets strike anti-tank launch site after rockets fired at Sderot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following rocket launches from Gaza towards the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Monday, the Israel Air Force hit the source of the attack, the IDF said on Tuesday.

The rockets launched at Sderot were intercepted by the IDF aerial defense array.

IAF fighter jets struck the anti-tank launch site located in northern Gaza, as well as tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The IDF added that it struck several terror targets in the central Gaza Strip since Monday, with troops identifying and eliminating numerous terrorists in the area. 

