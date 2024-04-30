Jerusalem Post
Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'We will enter Rafah to destroy Hamas with or without a deal'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 30, 2024 14:17

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the IDF would enter Rafah with or without a hostage deal with Hamas, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

"The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question," Netanyahu said. "We will enter Rafah, and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there – with or without a deal, in order to achieve total victory."

Netanyahu's comments came during a joint meeting at his office in Jerusalem with the Hope Forum and the Heroism Forum.



