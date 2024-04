The IDF and Shin Bet made several arrests overnight on Tuesday throughout the West Bank, the IDF said on Tuesday morning.

Following an attack by a terrorist in which Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Israeli forces, IDF soldiers arrested the perpetrator.

Several additional suspects throughout the West Bank were arrested as well. The weaponry that they had on them was confiscated and transferred to security forces, the IDF added.

There were no reports of casualties among the IDF personnel.