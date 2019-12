Airbus shares were up 1.6% in early trading while those in French aerospace company Safran, a supplier to Boeing, were down 2.1%.

Shares in European aerospace group Airbus rose on Tuesday, after archrival Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January.